Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ares Management worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,337.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,056,728 shares of company stock worth $51,142,088 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARES opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

