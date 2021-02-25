Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.76 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.60.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $540.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.94 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

