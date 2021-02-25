Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 321.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,754 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $143,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.