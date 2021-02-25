Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.96% of Avid Bioservices worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.