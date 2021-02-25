Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

