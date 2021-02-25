Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.30 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Teradata worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,721 shares of company stock worth $2,605,215. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.