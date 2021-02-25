Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 615,740 shares in the last quarter.

EWY opened at $89.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

