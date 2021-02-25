Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.45 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after purchasing an additional 461,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.14 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

