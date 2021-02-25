Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of frontdoor worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

FTDR stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.