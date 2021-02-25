Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.81 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE J opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

