Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.92% of Napco Security Technologies worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.