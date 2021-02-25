Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.38 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Qurate Retail worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.76.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.