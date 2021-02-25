Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.56 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 144,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of Yelp worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

