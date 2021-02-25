Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.62 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

