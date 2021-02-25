Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

