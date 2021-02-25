Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of BioTelemetry worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

