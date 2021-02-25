Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Pool worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.69. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.