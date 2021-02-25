Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

