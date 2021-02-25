Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 446,947 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of International Game Technology worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,776,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 133,912 shares in the last quarter.

International Game Technology stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

