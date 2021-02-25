Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

