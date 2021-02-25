Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

