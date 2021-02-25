Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTB stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTB. Standpoint Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

