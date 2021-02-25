Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Medifast worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MED stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

