Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Grocery Outlet worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after buying an additional 305,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $10,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,186.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

