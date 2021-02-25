Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,728 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Kemper worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

