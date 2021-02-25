Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,816 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $193.52 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

