Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 132,606 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

