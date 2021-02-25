Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

