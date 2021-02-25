Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,534 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Rayonier worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 15.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

