Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,512 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of South State worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South State by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in South State by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.26 on Thursday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,097 shares of company stock worth $4,522,794 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

