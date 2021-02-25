Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 222,003 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

MGP stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

