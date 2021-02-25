Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 243,588 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Perspecta worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

PRSP opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

