Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 270,393 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Everi worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock worth $1,258,038. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

