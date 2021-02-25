Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,932,629 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

