Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 635,312 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 635,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Kinross Gold worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,996 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,345 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

