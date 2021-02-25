Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,361 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 201,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

