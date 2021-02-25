Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,594 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Saia worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

SAIA stock opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

