Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.42 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

