Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE SWM opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.