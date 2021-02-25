Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Green Brick Partners worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

