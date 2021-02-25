RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.24 ($36.75) and last traded at €31.52 ($37.08). Approximately 2,358,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.54 ($37.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

