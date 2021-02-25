RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $591.45

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 591.45 ($7.73) and traded as high as GBX 645 ($8.43). RWS shares last traded at GBX 634 ($8.28), with a volume of 1,990,697 shares traded.

RWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RWS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 584.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

