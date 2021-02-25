Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 393,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.