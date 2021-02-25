Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.74 and last traded at $75.67. Approximately 685,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 515,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.