S4FE (S4F) Market Cap Hits $13.34 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. S4FE has a market cap of $13.34 million and $1.71 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.79 or 0.00725959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00036678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003672 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

