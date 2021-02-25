Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. 2,641,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,437,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBRA)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

