Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 12,691,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,629,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Sabre alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sabre by 111.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.