SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.11 ($15.43).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SFQ stock opened at €12.58 ($14.80) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €12.74 ($14.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.67.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

