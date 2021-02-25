SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $497,179.41 and $147,489.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00503475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00066974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00082687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00489723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071199 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.