Safe Haven Market Cap Hits $9.25 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $2.11 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00323247 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

